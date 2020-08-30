Breaking News
Translate

Unity Bank assures customers of data confidentiality

On 4:13 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Image may contain: text that says 'unity bank'

Unity Bank has assured customers of the safety of their personal information debunking reports of a breach of its system.

The bank further called on its customers to be vigilant and not fall prey to fraudsters seeking sensitive banking details.

A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. DeVoe Okorie addressing the report reads, “Our attention has been drawn to social media reports purporting a data breach of our systems.

ALSO READ: Aba traders accuse commissioner, market chairman of extortion

For the avoidance of doubt, Unity Bank wishes to reassure all customers that we take the protection of their personal information very seriously in accordance with data protection legislation.

The Bank hereby reassures its customers and the public at large, of the integrity of its systems, controls of which are continually enhanced in line with best practices, to forestall attempts at compromising confidential data.

We also implore all our esteemed customers and the public to be vigilant and not succumb to false and suspicious emails/text/calls/messages devised to mislead them into disclosing their personal details.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!