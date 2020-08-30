Unity Bank assures customers of data confidentiality

Kindly Share This Story:

Unity Bank has assured customers of the safety of their personal information debunking reports of a breach of its system.

The bank further called on its customers to be vigilant and not fall prey to fraudsters seeking sensitive banking details.

A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. DeVoe Okorie addressing the report reads, “Our attention has been drawn to social media reports purporting a data breach of our systems.

For the avoidance of doubt, Unity Bank wishes to reassure all customers that we take the protection of their personal information very seriously in accordance with data protection legislation.

The Bank hereby reassures its customers and the public at large, of the integrity of its systems, controls of which are continually enhanced in line with best practices, to forestall attempts at compromising confidential data.

We also implore all our esteemed customers and the public to be vigilant and not succumb to false and suspicious emails/text/calls/messages devised to mislead them into disclosing their personal details.”

