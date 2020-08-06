UNIPORT Ag VC inaugurates committees to resolve crisis rocking varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Stephen Okodudu, has expressed worries over the lingering crises rocking the institution.

Okodudu, however, yesterday inaugurated two committees to resolve the grievances among members of the university community and bring an end to all ongoing court cases.

The committee on resolution of subsisting legal issues between the University and other parties headed by Prof. Anele Ihekwaba, and the committee on staff and students’ grievances is headed by Prof. Kanu Nkangineme were charged to within a month submit their reports to the university management.

Speaking while inaugurating the Committees, Okodudu regretted that the numerous court cases and disaffection among staff and students had continue to widen the gap of communality in the academic environment, noting that such must be bridged without delay.

He said: “I enjoin the respective committees not to use this opportunity for dialogue that this exercise presents, to open new contentious issues or engage in blame game.

“We have done enough of that already to no fruitful end. To everything there is a time and season. For me, who is right or wrong is immaterial at this stage.

“What is right is what matters now. Just do justice to all by addressing the issues and resolve them on the basis of the fine principles that are encapsulated in the Statute and other regulations governing such issues in the University and by convention established by the founding fathers of this University.”

Vanguard

