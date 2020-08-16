Union decries proposed relocation of Aba cattle market to Obehie

Kindly Share This Story:

The President-General, Asa Development Union (ADU), Dr Onwubiko Dike, on Saturday decried the proposed relocation of the cattle market at Ogbor Hill, Aba to Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government Area.

Dike spoke during the protest of Asa indigenous people of Ukwa West LGA, from Obehie-Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun on the Aba-Port Harcourt highway which caused gridlocks on the area for hours.

According to him, the peaceful protest is to make it clear that Ukwa people are not willing to give their land to anybody for cattle business.

“Ukwa land is already suffering from the ravaging activities of herdsmen.

”Women and girls are being raped daily by these herdsmen and we will not allow cattle settlement to compound the problem.

”What Asa people need is government protection and not citing of cattle market.

”We know that there is still enough land at Umuobiakwa Obingwa that will accommodate cattle settlement no inconveniences to the people,” he said.

ALSO READ: Aba market women reject multiple taxes by govt

Dr Ikechukwu Ajuzieogu, the ADU Secretary, said that Ukwa people did not need such development in their area.

”It is our collective decision that the government should look elsewhere for cattle market as Ukwa land cannot accommodate a living condition associated with such projects,” he said.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia recently ordered the relocation of a cattle market at Ogbor Hill in Aba to Obehie in Ukwa LG.

Some of the protesters’ placards read, ”Herdsmen are destroying our farms on daily basis so Ukwa needs government protection, not cattle market,’; The Cattle market will be better at Umuobiakwa based on its proximity to Aba,” among others.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: