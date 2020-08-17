Union Bank partners Junior Achievement Nigeria for LEAD Camp

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

As part of its commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of the girl child, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) for the sixth consecutive time, to organize the annual Leadership Empowerment Achievement and Development (LEAD) Camp.

The camp is a week-long program designed to identify, assemble and coach exceptional female Nigerian students.

According to the organizers, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s edition will be held virtually for the first time since its inception in 2001.

The mission of LEAD Camp is to inspire and empower young girls to become high-achieving women leaders while addressing Sustainable Development Goal-5 which are Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls.

To achieve this mission, the participants are taken through a series of activities including leadership workshops, empowerment and panel sessions and media projects.

During the Camp, the girls will have the opportunity to engage in enlightening discussions with Union Bank employees and leading women from both the private and public sectors in Nigeria. They will also participate in conceptualization and development sessions that discuss critical issues such as career, financial literacy and health, including sexual reproductive health.

Commenting on the significance of the program, the Executive Director of JANigeria, Simi Nwogugu, emphasised the importance of empowering the girl child and appreciated Union Bank for their unwavering support and commitment to LEAD Camp despite the constrained economic environment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

She stated: “We are committed to empowering young girls, impacting their lives and setting their feet on the path to becoming successful women as we believe this is a step in the right direction to having a just and equitable society.’’

Also commenting on the Bank’s partnership with JAN for the 2020 LEAD camp, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem said: ‘‘Union Bank is pleased to partnerwith Junior Achievement Nigeria to organize theLEAD camp for the sixth year. This expresses our commitment to the push for gender equality and our focus on supporting the girl child. We are proud to see the impact of the programme on these young girls from all across the country, and applaud the efforts of the JAN team as who work tirelessly to prepare the young girls to take up leadership positions in the future.”

