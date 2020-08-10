Breaking News
Union Bank, partners Awarri to launch ‘Next Robotics Legend’

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, through its education platform,  Edu360, has announced its partnership with Awarri,  a pan-African technology company,  to launch ‘The Next Robotics Legend’  initiative, a programme designed to  train students in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, and ignite a world of possibilities.

This  training and competition for students aged 11 to 16 is being organised  as part of the bank’s efforts to boost education in Nigeria through  Edu360.

The initiative will focus on identifying and nurturing young potential inventors and creators who will receive necessary training to solve some of the challenges plaguing the Nigerian society.

During the entry period from August 7th to 21st, 2020, entries will be accepted on the  Edu360  website, from parents and guardians of interested children within this age bracket. The top 25 entries will be shortlisted to participate in the intensive 3-month training programme and each of the participants will  receive a tablet with preloaded information;  a  MekaMon, a robot which offers an unparalleled education experience in advanced robotics  as well as access to seasoned tutors for the programme duration.

At the end of the free training programme, participants will be required to identify a need in their community, and apply the skills learnt to proffer a solution. The student with the best solution will be admitted for a mentorship program with Awarri.

Speaking on the Bank’s partnership with Awarri, the Head, Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie- Ekaidem said: “Edu360  is excited to work with Awarri on this initiative because this links three areas that we are passionate about – Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

“Our focus on these three areas stems from the realisation that they are crucial in driving development and sustainable impact in Nigeria.”

