By Elizabeth Osayande

The former Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola, has revealed what institutions must do to avoid the recent leadership crisis that rocked the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Professor Okebukola, who praised the timely invention of the Federal Government in handling the UNILAG crisis, points out that the strict adherence to the law setting up the university is bane to such occurrences.

How will you react to Federal Government’s intervention in the UNILAG crisis?

I see the intervention of the Federal Government in the crisis like a balm which soothed my aching heart. My heart had ached for several months when the embers of discord were stoked, and efforts made to resolve issues failed.

Nigeria is blessed with the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary of NUC, who failed to interfere in the internal affairs of the university, trusting the governance system they, directly and indirectly, put in place to resolve internal conflicts within the ambits of the law.

It is in the nature of Malam Adamu Adamu and Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed to err on the side of university laws, but when conflicts boil over, move speedily to stabilise the system. In this case by praying the President and Visitor to federal universities to invoke his power of visitation.

This has happened at the right moment in the University of Lagos with the setting up of the special presidential visitation panel. My scan of the reactions by Nigerians and members of the international academic community shows many heaving a sigh of relief and appreciating this presidential action.

How assuring is the new committee, in composition and balance?

Looking at the composition of the panel and based on the track record of the chairman and members, I am confident that a good job will be done in discharging its terms of reference.

The chairman, Professor Tukur Sa’ad was one of the most successful vice-chancellors, while I was executive secretary of NUC between 2001 and 2006. Indeed, when there was disquiet at the University of Benin in 2009, I was literally recalled from retirement as executive secretary by President Umar Yar’Adua to head a special visitation panel to the university.

Professor Tukur Sa’ad was a key member of my team and, therefore, not a greenhorn in these matters. The current President of the UN General Assembly, Professor Tijjani Bande; the current chairman of Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, who was a very successful vice-chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Professor Nimi Briggs were some of the others in the team.

For the University of Lagos special visitation panel, with Barrister Victor Onuoha, a former Deputy Executive Secretary of NUC who is a legal juggernaut, Professor Ekanem Braide, who successfully served as vice-chancellor of two universities (one state, one federal), Professor Ikenna Onyido, who also served successfully as vice-chancellor of University of Agriculture, Umudike, and other members with varying backgrounds that are relevant to the issues at stake, including Chief Jimoh Bankole, former Bursar of the University of Ibadan, you can hardly have it any better in technical expertise and geographical spread.

What is the way forward to attaining lasting peace in the institution?

I believe we should await the outcome of the special presidential visitation panel to truthfully answer this question.

However, to attempt a generic reply for all Nigerian universities, I will say that the answer lies in abiding strictly with the provisions of the law of the university and of the land. Stray off the law and you will be on sinking sand.

What should be the role of the council in the administration of the university system to forestall this kind of leadership crisis in the future?

The role of the council has been clearly defined in university laws. My book on “Exemplary Practices of University Councils” which is distributed free, summarises the provisions of laws governing federal universities in Nigeria as follows:

The council shall be the governing body of the University and shall be charged with the general control and superintendence of the policy, finances and property of the University, including its public relations;

The council shall make all appointments except the appointment of the Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor. The council shall regulate the salaries and determine the conditions of service of all staff employed by the University.

There is the proverbial expression that the law is an ass. Implicit in this statement is that the human element is important in the application of laws. To forestall this kind of leadership crisis in the future in the University of Lagos or any other university, we should learn to ride this ass with tolerance without breaking the back of the ass!

