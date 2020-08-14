UNILAG VC Crisis: SSANU disowns branch chair for protest against VC’s removal

Kindly Share This Story:

Says union remains neutral

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, has dissociated itself from the solidarity protest by the acting Chairman of the University of Lagos, Unilag chapter, Comrade Olusola Sowunmi on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe by the University’s Council.

Comrade Sowunmi had allegedly joined the joint meeting of the university-based unions in the condemnation of the Dr. Wale Babalakin-led Council of the University of Lagos in what they described as “unjust, ungodly and illegal” removal of the University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ogundipe.

However, the SSANU executive of the Unilag chapter in a statement on Friday, signed by its acting Secretary, Comrade Feyisetan Olaoluwa, condemned its acting Chairman for joining in the protest, alleging that the entire scenario was political and that the union will not dabble into the leadership tussle in the institution.

The letter read: “The Executive of Unilag Senior Staff Association of Nigeria wishes to inform our democratic, well informed and honest union members of the University of Lagos that the action of the Acting Chairman yesterday in the rally of Academic Staff union on the removal of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Toyin Ogundipe was a unilateral decision of his person and none of the Executive members were briefed.

“It should be made public that after he had made his blunders as usual it was also clear that our National body has called him to stay clear of the crisis he ignored all cautions. He is a dictator and self-centered.

“The letter of invitation for the Congress of ASUU was not extended to our union; therefore, it is unthinkable and lawless for a signature to be appended on our behalf in absentia. He is carelessly and recklessly ambitious to the extent that he appended his signature as Chairman when he was indeed in Acting Capacity.

“His inordinate ambition is terribly dangerous for the representation of our noble Union. We are not in support of his one-man show.

“In this regard, we humbly tender our apology to our members for this one-man show ignominy. We have been managing his reckless piloting of the union affairs till this very hour but on this autocratic development, we are saying publicly that we are not involved.

“We are neutral on this issue. We pray for the amicable resolution of the crisis on the soil of the University of Lagos. Your votes brought us to power and we must respect your mandate. Once again it was a one-man show, not SSANU Unilag Branch Executives. Thank you all.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: