UNILAG: Special visitation panel begins sitting on monday

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for memoranda

By Adesina Wahab

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to look into the lingering crisis at the University of Lagos, UNILAG will begin sitting on Monday.

The Monday date, it was gathered, is to allow all the necessary logistics for the welfare and accommodation of members to be put in place and to also allow stakeholders enough time to prepare memoranda to be submitted to the panel.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the panel, Mrs Grace Ekanem, titled “Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos: Call for Memoranda,” sighted by our correspondent on Thursday, the Terms of Reference of the panel were listed as well as how the university community and other stakeholders could make submissions to it.

The Terms of Reference are: “To review the report of the Council subcommittee on the review of expenditures of the University of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

“To examine the steps taken by Council leading to the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and ascertaining whether due process was followed as stipulated in the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

“To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the Acting Vice Chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“To make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the Special Visitation team on all allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising therefrom and;

“To make any other recommendations that will assist the government to make decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable, and effective administration of the university.”

The university community and stakeholders are to submit their Memoranda on any of the terms of reference.

The Memoranda should be in 10 hard copies nearly word-processed, backed up with one soft copy, and clearly marked.

However, the memoranda will only be submitted between 8 am and 2 pm on Monday at the Senate Chambers of the university.

Recall that the panel, headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, was inaugurated by the Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: