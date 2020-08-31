UNILAG Panel begins sitting as ASUU wants Council dissolved, Babalakin removed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to probe the crisis rocking the University of Lagos, UNILAG, on Monday, collated memoranda from the public and started its sitting behind closed doors.

The box, where the memoranda were dropped by interested persons, which was placed at the entrance of the Council Chambers, was emptied and taken into the Chambers at about 2 pm in accordance with the time frame given by the panel.

Also read:

Those who came after the time limit to drop their memos were unable to do so, as the dropbox was emptied into a big bag popularly called “Ghana must go” bag and taken into the Senate Chambers where members of the panel were waiting and the door shut.

The Memoranda were submitted in 10 hard copies and backed by a soft copy sent to the panel electronically.

Apart from the security guards provided by the university, policemen from Sabo Police Division were also on hand.

It was learnt that the panel would sit behind the camera.

However, speaking in a telephone chat, the Chairman, UNILAG chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Dr Dele Ashiru, said the union had sent its Memorandum to the panel, urging the Federal Government to remove the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, and also dissolve the Council.

Ashiru, who was at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye to attend a zonal meeting of ASUU, said it had strong and substantial evidence to back up it calls for the removal of Babalakin.

On the call for the dissolution of the Council, he alleged that some things went wrong in the composition of the Council, as some members claimed to hail from states other than their states of origin.

He also added that the union would also prove that the Vice-Chancellor Prof Toyin Ogundipe was removed from office illegally.

The panel is led by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad and has six other members as follows: Barrister Victor Onuoha; Prof. Ikenna Onyido; Prof. Ekanem Braide; Prof. Adamu K Usman; Chief Jimoh Bankole and Barrister Grace Ekanem as the Secretary.

Recall that the panel was inaugurated by Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu last Wednesday to probe the affairs of the university following the lingering face-off between the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: