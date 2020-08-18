UNILAG: Non-teaching staff pull out of opposition to acting VC,  Soyombo

The opposition by the workers of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, to the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university by the Governing Council is now cracking, as the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, on Tuesday opted out of the stance of  the workers.

NASU, in a statement endorsed by the UNILAG chapter Chairman,  Kehinde Ajibade and T.S. Aderibigbe, the Chairman of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, in Idi Araba, said they were no longer part of the decision faulting the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor and the appointment of Soyombo as the Acting Vice Chancellor.

