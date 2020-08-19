UNILAG: Non-teaching staff pull out of opposition to acting VC,  Soyombo

Kindly Share This Story:

ASUU: Our resolutions still stand

By Adesina Wahab

The opposition by the workers of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, to the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university by the Governing Council, is now melting, as the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, on Tuesday opted out of the stance of the workers.

NASU, in a statement endorsed by the UNILAG chapter Chairman, Kehinde Ajibade and T.S. Aderibigbe, the Chairman of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi Araba, said they were no longer part of the decision faulting the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor and the appointment of Soyombo as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

In the statement, the union leaders said they had come to terms with the superior demand of their national body and the general members of the union to opt for their new line of action.

“The union and branch chairmen hereby clearly dissociate themselves from the previous action. As a responsive and responsible union largely known for putting the interest of her members first, NASU UNILAG and NASU College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi Araba, will continue to frown at any act capable of jeopardising the common interest of all members and stakeholders.

“On his note, the union hereby wishes the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo a smooth sail in office. We want to appeal to all NASU members to remain calm and resolute.”

Recall that NASU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, last Thursday held a joint Congress and issued a resolution condemning the removal of Ogundipe last Wednesday at its sitting in Abuja.

The resolution was signed by the ASUU UNILAG chapter Chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, the SSANU Chairman, Olusola Sowunmi among others.

They also went on a rally with Ogundipe from the Senate Building to the main gate of the university.

Why NASU pulled out

Investigations by Vanguard showed that a former principal officer of the university is behind the pressure piled on the NASU leadership to have a rethink about the matter.

The said officer, who is still in the employ of the university, then wanted a second term of office but was not given.

His calculation now is that if the present management is booted out of office, he would have an opportunity to seek another term in office.

ASUU’s reaction

Reacting to the new line of action of NASU, Ashiru said they were free to do so.

“That is a human being for you. We were all here and they were not forced to be part of the Congress, and to make the resolution and even be part of the solidarity rally. It is not their ghosts that took part in those things. The whole world can see and with all these actions, we are making history. Posterity will judge every one of us,” he said.

He, however, added that ASUU, members of the Senate of the institution among others were resolute in their earlier demands.

When our correspondnent called the UNILAG Chairman of SSANU, Olusola Sowunmi, to know if his union was still on its earlier position, he said he was at a meeting and would call later.

As at press time, he has not done so.

