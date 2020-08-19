Vanguard Logo

UNILAG: My appointment in order, Soyombo addresses staff

By Adesina Wahab
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Omololu Soyombo, addressing workers of the university on Wednesday. Photo: Adesina Wahab.

By Adesina Wahab

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Omololu Soyombo, on Wednesday addressed members of staff of the university and promised to take the issue of their welfare serious
This is just as he said his appointment as the Acting VC is in order, saying there are no Deputy Vice-Chancellors approved by the Governing Council.

Soyombo, who addressed the workers from the foyer of the Senate Building, promised to carry everybody and staff union along in his decision making.

