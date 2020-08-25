UNILAG: Ministry confirms appointment of John Momoh acting Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that Chief John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television has been appointed acting Chairman of Board of Council of the University of Lagos.

Director of Press and Information in the ministry, Bem Goong, confirmed Tuesday morning that Momoh has been named the acting Chairman of the school.

“It is confirmed, John Momoh is now Acting Council Chair,” he said while replying to inquiry to that effect.

He takes over from Dr Wale Babalakin whom the federal government had asked to recuse himself along with the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, following the setting up of Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis rocking the ivory tower.

Momoh, who is the President of the UNILAG Alumni Association, has been a member of the council representing the association.

A letter addressed to the ace broadcaster dated August 21, 2020, and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, Mr Momoh was directed to convene an emergency meeting of the council to “consider and if found suitable, approve the senate nomination of the acting Vice-Chancellor for University of Lagos, in line with the enabling Act”.

The letter which is referenced; FME/PS/606/C.I/III/129, is titled; “Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos”.

The letter further stated that Mr Momoh is to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive pro-chancellor/chairman of council who had recused himself in line with the visitor’s directive.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the honourable minister of education immediately thereafter”.

Meanwhile, an emergency governing council meeting will hold on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s planned inauguration of the visitation panel to the university earlier set up by the visitor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

