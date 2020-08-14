Breaking News
UNILAG: I have resumed as Acting VC – Soyombo

By Adesina Wahab

Professor Theophilus Omotunde Soyombo, who was appointed the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, on Wednesday by the Governing Council of the university, has said he has resumed duties.

Speaking in a telephone conversation, the Professor of Sociology, said he resumed office because the letter of appointment given to him by the Council notified him to do so with immediate effect.

Though he would not say whether he has physically resumed at the 11th Floor, Senate Building office of the VC, he said he would communicate later on the situation.

However,  Vanguard gathered that other things being equal, Soyombo would be in the Senate Building on Monday.

However, the Chairman of the Council, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, is scheduled to brief the press later in the day.

Vanguard

