UNILAG: How memo almost stalled Senate meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Monday’s meeting of the Senate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, was almost stalled by a directive by the Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, that no auditorium should be made available for the members to use for their meeting.

In the memo, dated August 24, 2020, and directed to the Head, Auditoria Management Unit, J. F Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, titled, Re: Notice to Senate Meetings, Azeez, directed the Auditoria Management Unit not to make any auditorium available for the members of Senate.

Also read:

“The above matter refers, please note the message contained below has been sent to Senate members.

“This is to inform all Senate members that no meeting of Senate has been summoned. Members should await proper Notice of Meeting after the Federal Government of Nigeria has clarified some issues germane to the meeting.

“It follows that you are not to make any of your facilities available for any meeting until otherwise advised,” the memo read.

However, despite the memo, members of the Senate were allowed in when workers in charge of the auditorium came to open the place.

The Senate meeting was shifted to the auditorium because the Senate Chamber in the Senate Building is not big enough to accommodate them.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: