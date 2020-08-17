UNILAG Crisis: Ozekhome will help restore sacked VC – Amb Solomon

Kindly Share This Story:

The purported removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by the Governing Council Board Chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, last week, on an allegation of gross misconduct and financial misappropriation has continued to draw public criticism and attention.

Reacting during the weekend, Amb. Dr. David Oke Eke Solomon, the Director-General, National Democratic Liberational Task Force , (NDLTF), an Organization that pursues true justice for the masses, faulted the removal of the Vice Chancellor, noting that, there are legal guidelines set aside by the Institution for the removal of a Vice-chancellor, and wondered why , no panel was set up to first investigate the V.C before his dismissal by a Council Chairman, who is also an appointee of the government.

Amb. Solomon, who was the Vice Presidential Candidate of Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in the last general election stressed that, setting a wrong precedent, poses bad omen in the affairs of Academic Institutions across the country while adding that, in as much as he supports the fight against corruption, the fight must be done according to the rule of law.

He therefore appealed for calm while throwing his weight behind the sacked V.C for challenging his illegal removal from office, reiterating his strong conviction that Dr. Mike Ozekhome, SAN , will use his legal experience to restore back his backdoor sack.

He said: “I am sure that, Chief Ozekhome , SAN, will do justice to this case, and will restore your mandate as the Vice Chancellor”

‘I want Federal government to immediately intervene and quickly abolish emperorism and dictatorship, and ask all party to return to status quo”

Amb Solomon once again hinted people should be more concern in conflict resolution rather than resolve to power tussle “The rule of law should be followed to the latter” he stressed.

