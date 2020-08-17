UNILAG: ASUU accuses Babalakin of discrediting public universities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Dr Dele Ashiru, has accused the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, of leading a group of people who want to discredit public universities.

He added that their game plan was to eventually buy over the universities.

Speaking with Vanguard in a chat on the development, the ASUU Chairman, UNILAG Chapter, Ashiru, said; “We know the intention of the people behind all these shenanigans, they just want to create chaos. Make public universities lose attraction after being thoroughly discredited and then buy them over.

“This did not just start. In 2017, barely few months that Ogundipe assumed office, the plot to remove him started.

“Do you know that Babalakin unilaterally issued queries to some principal officers of the institution? It was ASUU that rose up to say the matter must be taken to the Council not that he would act that way and he was forced to do so.

“It is unfortunate that he, Babalakin, who has enjoyed the privilege of the law is denying another citizen the right to defend himself.

“The ideal thing is that if you have any allegation against the Vice Chancellor, the Council will set up a Joint Investigative Committee with the Senate.

“The committee will have three members from the Council and two from the Senate. One of the members from the Council will chair the committee.

“The VC will be served the notice of allegations against him and he will have the chance to respond,” he said.

The ASUU chairman added that the resolutions of the Senate and the staff unions in the university have been sent to the appropriate quarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

