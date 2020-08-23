UNILAG: Anxieties,expectations as FG inaugurates visitation panel Wednesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A Special Visitation Panel set up by the federal government following administrative crisis in the University of Lagos, UNILAG, will be formally inaugurated on Wednesday.

The development may be causing feelings of worry, nervousness and unease not only among key actors in the crisis but also among stakeholders over an uncertain outcome of the committee’s recommendations, expected to be submitted in two weeks.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu will inaugurate the seven-member panel headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad to unravel the circumstances that led to the removal of the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by its Governing Board,led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman ,Dr Wale Babalakin.

Other members of the panel are Barrister Victor Onuohar;Professor Ikenna Onyido;Professor Ekanem Braids;Professor Adamu K. Usman;Chief Jimoh Bankole and Barrister Grace Ekanem.

President Muhammad Buhari,in setting up the panel last Friday, directed both Prof. Ogundipe and Dr Babalakin to step aside from their functions pending the time the panel concludes its reports.

Although the panel was directed by the president to conclude its report and submit recommendations without two weeks,it is not year clear if it would meet target.

Among the panel’s terms of reference, were: “To review the report of the council’s sub- committee on review of expenditure of University of Lagos since May,2017 and make appropriate recommendations after affording those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves and to, “To examine the step taken by the council leading to the removal of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and ascertaining whether due process was followed as stipulated in the universities(Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act,2003 and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.”

The panel was also charged, “To determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the Age. Vice Chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.”

Others are:” To make appropriate recommendations including sanctions to all those found culpable by the special Visitation team on the allegations contained in the report as well as other subsequent actions arising from therefrom and to make any other recommendations that will assist government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable and efficient administration of the university.

“Government directs the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Council, Dr B.O. Babalakin and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties during the period of the visitation.

“Government also directs the Senate of the University of Lagos to immediately convene to nominate an acting Vice Chancellor from amongst its members for confirmation by the Governing Council. He/she shall oversee the affairs of the university pending Government’ decision (s) on the Report of the Special Visitation Panel.

“The Special Visitation Panel shall be inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Education,Mallam Adamu Adamu,at the Honourable Minister’s Conference Room on Wednesday,26 August,2020 at 9:00 am.”

Recall that on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos announced the sack of Ogundipe.

Ogundipe’s sack was announced at a meeting of the Governing Council of the institution,held at the National Universities Commission,NUC,headquarters,in Abuja

Seven members in the council reportedly voted for the removal of Ogundipe while four others voted against.

It was gathered also that one of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.

The meeting was presided over by the institutions Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin.

