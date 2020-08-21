Unemployment, COVID-19 to hamper pension fund growth  — Report

Kindly Share This Story:

The rising rate of unemployment in the country, worsened by job losses on the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to slow the growth of pension fund assets by the end of year 2020, a new report by Agusto & Co has shown.

Unemployment in the country rose to record 27.1 percent as at the end of June, 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The firm stated in the report titled, “2020 Pension Industry Report”, that Assets under Management (AuM) of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) would record a Year-on-Year increase of just 8.5 percent at the end of the year compared to 18.6 percent growth achieved at the end of the 2019.

The pension AuM had achieved a 17.2 percent compound annual growth rate over the last five years.

Agusto & Co, however, stated that growth in managed assets has been increasingly driven by investment returns rather than additional contributions over the last five years. The firm said in the report that 63.4 percent of growth was attributable to investment returns earned on managed assets with the outstanding 33.6 percent representing net annual contributions in the last five years.

“Going forward, Agusto & Co expects a considerable slowdown in AuM growth driven by lower contributions as unemployment is expected to rise significantly given the weakened macroeconomic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Job losses are expected to trigger higher benefit withdrawals as disengaged enrolees seek access to the 25 percent lump sum drawings permitted by PenCom regulations for employees out of work for more than three months.

“Investment performance is also expected to fall considerably in line with the lower yields on government securities, which account for over 70 percent of the industry’s asset allocation.

“Nonetheless, we note positively the favourable demography of enrolees, which has over 73.8 percent below the age of 50 indicating relatively low expectations of liquidity events such as lump- sum payments, annuities and programmed withdrawals,” the report said.

