Understanding importance of data management in Africa’s Economic War

Kindly Share This Story:

They say that countries that do not understand the importance of data management are less likely to survive in the modern economy. And it is believed that the data of a country stands as its most valuable asset.

Data is the foundation of a country’s information, knowledge, and ultimately the wisdom for correct decisions and actions.

If the data of a country is relevant, complete, accurate, meaningful, and actionable, it will help in the growth of the country economically. If not, it can prove to be a useless and even harmful asset.

Therefore, Charles N Lambert agrees that data management initiatives in Africa should be taken in order to increase the quality of the data and information.

Countries have to manage the data cycle well because the data is created, stored, maintained, used and even destroyed. When data management occurs effectively, the data life cycle begins even before the data is acquired.

Data management is the function of planning, controlling, and delivering data effectively in an organization. Data management includes the following functions: practising the disciplines in the development, execution, and supervision of plans, programs, policies and practices that protect, control, deliver and enhance the quality and value of data and information in the country.

If a country’s data is properly managed, updated, and enhanced, its accessibility and efficiency will increase exponentially. However, If the data is inaccurate, mismanaged or error-prone, it can waste tremendous time and resources.

Hence, the Black Wall Street through the Economic War has committed to providing accurate data of Africans for accessibility.

Africa has over 1.3 billion people and the Black Wall Street has been able to divide the continent into 600 population locations to enable data tracking.

Lambert explains that each of the 600 population locations has a name of zip code for the area and in the zip code, there’s a direct or pinpoint of identities of teachers, nurses and number of people living in that area.

This is possible because of the 28 development channel apps tied to the Black Wall Street platform.

Development Channel is the world’s most comprehensive platform for bridging the development divide between developed and under developed nations and communities in the world through the use of 25 empathy driven and highly innovative companies helping to create a strong middle class, food security and strong infrastructure among the world’s most disadvantaged.

The Black Wall street through this will provide all data needed to enable proper economic decision making for anyone who wishes to provide a blueprint.

Visit the Black Wall Street platform[redirectmall.com] today to join the movement which brings the blueprint for Africa’s development.

Kindly Share This Story: