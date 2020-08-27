Under age Gaming: Lanre Gbajabiamila demands responsibility from Operators, promises legislation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director General of the National Regulatory commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila has promised a clamp down on under age and remote gaming in Nigeria.

Mr Gbajabiamila made this known in a webinar organized by the NLRC on Wednesday, 26th August as a part of their ongoing campaign against underage gaming in Nigeria.

The well attended webinar was hosted by Ms Chinenye Uwanaka of Firma Advisory and had several industry stake holders in attendance. Other panelists include; The Chairman House committee on Governmental affairs, Hon. Akin Alabi, Ms Bimpe Akingba of the association of Nigerian bookmakers, Bet9ja’s Akande Adewale and Ms Olafadeka Akeju.

In his own remark, Hon Alabi promised to help the industry to tackle the menace of under age gaming and will expedite the amendment bill proposed by the regulatory body and stakeholders.

The Director General charged the operators to improve their KYC and properly monitor online registration and gaming history of their customers as failure to comply will lead to punitive measures from the regulatory body which will carry out proper compliance checks, in his closing remark, Mr Gbajabiamila promised a central monitoring system to adequately regulate payments in the industry so that the proceeds can go to the respective states that they were originated from.

The Webinar comes after other enlightenment programs against underage gaming like full page news paper adverts, radio jingles, press rounds, online and social media advertising.

