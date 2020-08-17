Uncertainty trails dynamite explosion that killed Delta community chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – UNCERTAINTY has continued to trail the death of the chairman of Agadama community of Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, Sunday Iniovogoma with stakeholders particularly the umbrella body of Urhobos, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU maintaining sealed lips on his death.

The chairman had died last Friday after an explosive device suspected to be dynamite exploded in his house with his son and two other persons who were in the house when the incident occurred, sustaining injuries during the incident.

Youths from the community who witnessed the incident had claimed that unidentified persons had thrown the device inside the bedroom of the late chairman who was observing his siesta.

However, the corpse which was recovered by the police and deposited in the Ughelli Central hospital mortuary has raised questions puncturing the claims of the community youths thereby giving insinuations that the victim who is also a fisherman and farmer, might have been handling the device when it exploded.

The corpse as seen by our correspondent revealed that both arms were severed as a result of the explosion while his torso and face were burnt with his eyes blown off.

Though efforts to speak with the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, operatives of the State Police Bomb Disposal unit and a pathologist from the Federal Medical Centre in the company of family members of the victims were sighted at the mortuary of the Central hospital Ughelli and the scene of the incident last Saturday to ascertain the true cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, a traditional chief from Uwheru kingdom and Commissioner for Higher Education, Chief Patrick Muoboghare while speaking on the incident, vowed that those behind the incident will be apprehended, adding that the kingdom is still in shock over the incident.

Chief Muoboghare while speaking on the incident, said: “We are still in shock for now over the incident but we shall recover from the shock. What else killed him if not his campaign against herdsmen? If he was doing his normal fishing and farming peacefully without the scoundrels will he die?”

