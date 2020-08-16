Umuaniabor General Family decries land grabbers in Enugu LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

The Umuaniabor General Family of Amechi Uwani, comprising Umunwakum, Umunogo and Umunengene sub-families in Enugu South Local Government area has condemned those it described as encroachers, grabbing its pieces of land.

The family, in a statement, drew the attention of the public to some persons allegedly parading themselves as owners of its pieces of land, advising the public to ignore them.

Part of the statement signed by Agbo David Ikechikwu and Nnaji Benjamin O., Chairman and Secretary, Umuaniabor General Assembly reads thus: “It has come to the attention of the Umuaniabor General Family that some persons are asserting ownership and/or are attempting to claim the lands from the Umuaniabor General Family.”

READ ALSO :

The family however warned that any person(s) who may have or is about purchasing the said portions of their land shall do so at his/her/their own “risk as the Umuaniabor General Family shall not honor the agreements, contracts or arrangements entered into with those grabbing their lands, purporting to have authority to transact on the said parcel of land.

The family also warned those who may have started erecting any structure on the lands to quit forthwith.

Meanwhile, the affected community members whose lands are in question are urging the relevant authorities to speed up the earlier promised action of granting them access to their lands.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: