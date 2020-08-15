Umahi to IGP: I don’t know who smuggled us to Awka, remove us from Zone 13

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has asked Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to remove Ebonyi from the newly created zone 13 located at Ukpor in Anambra State.

He added that the State was comfortable remaining in zone 9.

“I don’t know who smuggled us to Awka; I have no idea, we cannot be in Awka,” Umahi said.

He spoke while inaugurating the Ebonyi State Community Policing Advisory Committees at Ecumenical centre Abakaliki.

“I have a little disagreement with the AIG, Zone 13 in Awka; we cannot belong to Awka. You must know your level to succeed in life. I moved our people from Calabar into Umuahia, I don’t know who smuggled us back to Awka; I have no idea, we cannot be in Awka.

ALSO READ:

“One, the roads; two, insecurity, our people going there; three, is so much money around that place, we don’t have. Let us be in Umuahia with our little money. We are in Umuahia, we cannot go to Nnewi,” he said.

Governor Umahi further decried the increasing insecurity in the State and urged security agencies to brace up.

“Police is more active in the day than in the night. CP, I want to see SARS in the night the much I see them during the day. I want to see the Safer Highway in the night and see them in the day; not that they have not done very well, but we have to remain the best.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: