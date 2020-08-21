UK High Commission to replace expired visas for free

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria has said it will replace expired 30-day visas for free as it reopens its Visa Application Centres (VAC).

According to a statement issued by the High Commission on its official Twitter handle yesterday, the replacement of the expired visas for free is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study it to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year,” the statement explained.

“This does not apply to other types of visas. The process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days,’’ the message read.

It said due to the travel disruptions caused by the pandemic, the High Commission was experiencing high demand for the replacement of vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK.

“To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport, to their Visa Application Centre in Nigeria without an appointment,” the High Commission added.

It, therefore, called on customers to be patient as it works on the issues causing delays in its normal operations.

