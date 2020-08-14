UEFA Europa League: Who looks most likely to win?

Kindly Share This Story:

Now the quarter finals are out of the way, and what a round of football it was, we now have our semi-finals line-up; Manchester United, Sevilla,

Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk –one of the most mouth-watering semi-finals in the last couple of seasons in our opinion. Today we look more in-depth at who we believe will go on to lift the trophy.

Favourites going into the first semi-final are Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan.Conte has an impressive CV and an even more impression game to trophy ratio and will be looking to put one more in the cabinet and look good to win the tournament at 13/8. Odds this good look unchallenged in the bookies, find some at Gambling Sites Not on Gamstop, with many more markets being able to be punted on in the Europa League.

Milan will be taking on ShakhtarDonestk in the semi-finals, who are a force to be reckoned with having been unbeaten since the return of the lockdown caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Although, even with this form, it’s hard to think they will have the fire power in order to get past Milan’s defensive unit and will have to play a blinder to get into the final. If you are backing the Ukrainians, you can get them at the best price to win the Europa League at 8/1.

The other semi-final with Manchester United taking on Sevilla is what seems to be the game of the round; very difficult to call infact. Sevilla aren’t a side to be overlooked in this competition; in fact, they seriously come into their own in Europe having won the Europa League a record five times.They’ll be looking towards star man Lucas Ocampos to guide them to the finals as they are the outsiders going into this tie. However, you can never count out the Spanish and they’ll be massively up for it – you can get them at the best price to win the Europa League at 6/1.

And finally, the 4th team in the semis is Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaerwho will be looking to put in a more impressive performance than the quarters where they stumbled through again FC Copenhagen who looked threatening at times. Although, United are through and their fans will certainly be looking at this as an opportunity to get some silverware in the cabinet. Best price to get United to win the Europa League is 15/8.

