UEFA Europa league 2020: Sevilla’s story

On August 21st, Sevilla lifted their sixth Europa League trophy in fourteen years. The Andalusian side has often made it hard for themselves in finals – coming from behind in their last final vs Liverpool in 2016 – and did so once again, with their winning goal only coming through Milan’s Romelu Lukaku touching one into his own net.

Sevilla finished the group stage in first place, with 15 points

Julen Lopetegui’s side had an arguably easy group, with no team matching their domestic level. Only APOEL Nicosia took points off Sevilla in the group stage, with a 1-0 victory in the final group match. The highlight of the group stage for Sevilla was the 8-2 aggregate victory against the Luxembourgish side Dudelange, with Sevilla winning 5-2 away.

A 1-1 draw against CFR Cluj in the round of 32 followed, with the Spanish side held to a 0-0 draw in the return leg. Sevilla progressed on aggregate, but it was a stark reminder for Lopetegui’s side that they had to be more clinical in order to trouble the competition’s big guns, such as Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, when the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, football – and therefore Sevilla’s Europa League campaign – was grounded. Upon their return to action, Sevilla faced Roma at the MSV-Arena in Germany. Despite Sevilla’s somewhat frustrating form upon their return to La Liga action in June (drawing all but two of their domestic fixtures that month), the Spaniards took the game to Roma.

Sergio Reguilon opened the scoring for Sevilla in the 21st minute, placing one past Roma goalkeeper Lopez. Sevilla utilised their lightning quick transitions for their second goal, with Lucas Ocampos’ surging wide play setting up a tap in Youssef El-Nesyri to wrap up the win just before half time.

Premier League side Wolves awaited Sevilla in the quarter-finals…

Despite dominating – managing 18 shots to Wolves’ six – Sevilla couldn’t find the breakthrough until the 88th minute. Ever Banega’s cross found Lucas Ocampos, who nodded home to condemn Wolves to a 2020/21 season without any European football.

Sleeping giants Manchester United faced a resolute Sevilla side in the semi-final, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring a trophy back to Old Trafford. United squandered a myriad of chances in a match that saw Sevilla’s dynamic wide play causing the Red Devils problems. An underlapping combination play between Ocampos and Reguilon put the ball on a plate for Suso to place home the equaliser after Bruno Fernandes had given United an early lead from the penalty spot.

The Red Devils had their fair share of chances, but Bono stood firm in the Sevilla goal and produced several fine stops to prevent United going back ahead. And the, in the 78th minute, Luuk De Jong evaded the United defenders in the six-yard box and tapped home unmarked, sending Sevilla to the final.

Sevilla faced Inter Milan, who hadn’t won a trophy in nine years…

Once again, Sevilla relied on their wingers and full backs – namely Jesus Navas – to penetrate the Inter Milan back line. In a captivating first half, the two sides shared four goals, with Romelu Lukaku continuing his rich goalscoring vein.

The interchangeable Sevilla attacking line allowed Ever Banega the freedom to move forward out of his left-sided central midfield position. Luuk De Jong headered home twice to put Sevilla into the lead (the latter coming the in 33rd minute), but Diego Godin equalised only 2 minutes later.

It wasn’t until the 74th minute that Romelu Lukaku, trying to help out defensively, touched the ball past his own goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, and Sevilla held out to hand Julen Lopetegui his first managerial trophy. The match also saw Sevilla extend their unbeaten run to 21 games, and should they continue their strong showings, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League next season…

