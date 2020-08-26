UASC backs Nigeria on peak season charges controversy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Union of African Shippers’ Councils, UASC, has thrown its weight behind the Nigeria’ s efforts to stop the hike in peak season caharges by shipping lines serving the West African Trade Route.

UASC called for the immediate suspension of Peak Season Surcharges, PSS, in line with Nigerian Shippers’ Council’s letter written in August 16, 2020 and addressed to the European Community Ship Owners Association, ECSA and copied to the UASC among others.

A statement by Head of Public Relations of the Council, Rakiya Zubairu, noted that NSC in the letter complained about the outrageous increase in surcharges with particular reference to PSS, levied on Nigeria bound cargoes.

In a letter signed by the Secretary-General Ogoula Giscard Lilian, the UASC strongly condemned the “unilateral and offensive action by ECSA carriers in blatant disrespect of previous agreement and expectations,” stating that the action destabilises the business operations of its members “through the increasing of transport costs and weakening of the economies of UASC member-states especially during this outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which has kept commercial activity at its lowest in terms of activity and prosperity.”

The letter to ECSA further stated that “the implementation of this unilateral decision on your part is in violation of previous UASC/ECSA agreements requiring prior, mutual and reasonable notification by individual shipping companies before any such imposition of new tariffs, surcharge, or increase in transport cost.

The letter referred ECSA to the Report of the UASC/ECSA meeting held on July 16, 2010; Joint Declaration between UASC and ECSA signed in Brussels on April 12, 2012.

UASC then called on ECSA to take the following measures: “Respect previous agreements and recommendations on this matter; Suspend the application of the Peak Season Surcharge until discussions on the new surcharges take place; Take necessary measures to improve on the general transparency and facilitation of trade relations with UASC’s members.”

Last week Nigerian Shippers’ Council convened a meeting of stakeholders and the organised private sector to discuss the astronomical increase in Peak Season Surcharge. The meeting roundly condemned the surcharge.

Chief Cajetan Agu, Nigerian Shippers’ Council Director of Consumer Affairs Department said a joint platform made up of UASC, Shippers’ Council and other stakeholders relevant will be created to facilitate discussions with ECSA.

Kindly Share This Story: