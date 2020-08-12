Tyson, Jones Jr eight-round exhibition bout postponed

Kindly Share This Story:

The eight-round exhibition bout between legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr has been postponed.

‘Iron Mike’ was set to end his 15-year retirement from the sport on September 12. The 54-year-old will now have to wait a little longer to get back in the ring after it was announced his fight against Jones Jr. has been pushed back until November 28.

According to sources who spoke to The Ring the highly anticipated bout will still go ahead at a crowd less Dignity Health Park in Carson, California. The fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view and via social media app Triller who will also produce a 10-part docu-series ahead of the event.

The reasoning behind this re-scheduling is believed to be financial. Tyson and his team believe by pushing the fight back until later in the year they can maximize revenue. A meeting was held between both sides and Jones Jr. was happy to agree to a change in date.

Both men have spoken with confidence ahead of the fight. Tyson says he’ll go for the knockout despite the fact the fight is being billed as an exhibition.

