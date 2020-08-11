Two expatriates, one Nigerian to pay N60m fine for concealing piracy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted three persons for concealing piracy and kidnapping information, sentencing them to pay N60 million fine.

The suspects were convicted on two counts preferred against them in the amended charge by the Federal Government on the new Anti-Piracy Act.

Three, a Nigerian and two foreign nationals, out of the nine persons arraigned in court, Binebi Solomon, Daniel Lemmer and Ghane Gordon, were convicted on two charges.

They were accused of abating terrorism and kidnapping, over their alleged involvement in facilitating the payment of $200,000 as ransom for the kidnapped crew members of the Equatorial Guinea Vessel MV ELOBEY VI.

However, Justice I. M. Sani sentenced the three persons and fined them the sum of 10 million naira each for each count after they pleaded guilty to the amended charges of piracy and concealment of information to the security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General, Labaran Magaji hailed the judgement as landmark, noting that it was a victory for the Anti-Piracy Act of 2019.

But, the defence lawyer, Abimbola Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, expressed displeasure with the judgement and vowed to appeal it.

