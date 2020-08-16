Two COVID-19 patients discharged in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

Two patients who tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged in Kwara on Friday.

The state has not recorded any new case of the virus in the last 18 hours.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, said these in Ilorin on Saturday.

He said total cases of the virus in Kwara stood at 888 of which 649 patients had been discharged, leaving the state with 216 active cases.

According to him, in Kwara, 23 deaths have so far been recorded, while 2,990 tested negative for the COVID-19 out of the 3, 982 tests carried out with 104 tests pending.

Ajakaye said the state ministry of health indicated that the pandemic had spread to 10 out of the 16 local government areas in Kwara.

According to the distribution, Ilorin South Local Government topped the list with 390 cases followed by Ilorin West LG with 348 cases.

Ilorin East Local Government came third with 93, Offa Local Government has 19 cases, while Ifepodun has 15 confirmed cases.

Asa Local Government has 14 cases, Edu has four, Oke-Ero and Moro have two cases each, while Irepodun recorded one case.

Six local government areas in the state have not recorded any case of the virus.

They are Ekiti, Oyun, Isin, Patigi, Kaiama and Kosubosu local government areas.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: