Trump slams Democrats for ‘gloomiest convention’

US President Donald Trump slammed the Democrats for staging what he described as “the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history,” after the rival party wrapped up their four-day gathering.

Trump, speaking Friday in Virginia, denounced the centre-left bloc for “attacking” the US on racism, and took umbrage with Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, for his vow to “overcome this season of darkness in America,” a sharp dig at the current administration.

However, like the Democrats, Trump saw the importance in the upcoming election. “The future of our country and indeed our civilization is at stake on November 3,” Trump said.

Trump threatened the opposition would take away people’s guns and denounced them as being anti-religion. He also accused the Democrats of seeking to disrupt the US energy sector and warned they will irreparably harm the economy if elected.

“We may never ever escape from the damage that will be inflicted if the radical left takes over the presidency,” Trump said, as he seeks to paint Biden, generally viewed as a life-long moderate, as a puppet of an anarchist or socialist fringe movement.

“I am the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos. That’s what it is. I am just representing you,” Trump said, while also telling voters that it is “time to reject the anger and the hate of the Democrat party.”

Biden accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, in a speech on Thursday that roundly denounced Trump’s presidency as a perilous era, and particularly hit out at his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight,” Biden said, as he rallied his supporters, though it was all done online because of the pandemic.

The Republicans have their convention next week, with Trump to be nominated on Monday. He is set to deliver an acceptance speech at the end of the gathering, which will be pared back, but will have more in-person elements than the Democrats.

The president is likely to speak each night of the convention, though much of the planning remains under wraps, with the Republican Party admitting organizers are still putting parts of the event together, just days ahead of the start.

