Trump offers helping hand to Lebanon, calls for calm

President Trump said the US would assist in investigating the cause of the massive explosion that rocked Beirut, and acknowledged the “peaceful protesters” in Lebanon calling for government accountability, the White House said Sunday.

The president, in a call with world leaders, “urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

“The President called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency, reform, and accountability,” it continued.

The explosion in Beirut’s port last Tuesday, apparently caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse, killed more than 158 people and injured more than 6,000.

The White House said Trump “expressed his deepest condolences for those killed and injured” on the call.

As rescue crews combed through the rubble to search for survivors, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Beirut to rally against the government for its negligence leading to the explosion and for economic policies that have left the Middle East country on the brink of bankruptcy.

The president agreed to work with other global leaders to continue international response efforts and affirmed that the US “stands ready and willing to continue providing aid to help the people of Lebanon in their recovery.”

NY Post

Vanguard

