Trump: ‘If you can protest in person, you can vote in person’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on an expansion of postal voting ahead of the November election.

“IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!” Trump tweeted.

The president appeared to be alluding to nationwide mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality during the summer, which saw people crowding together despite health risks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has argued that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud, though there is no clear evidence to support the idea.

It has become a point of contention in the run-up to November, with many US voters expected to cast their ballots by mail instead of going to a polling station due to concerns about coronavirus contagion.

Critics see the Republican president’s efforts to hamper the expansion of mail-in voting as a means of voter suppression, as he trails Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the polls.

Democrats have demanded increased support for postal voting and have expressed increasing concerns about delay-causing operational changes at the US Postal Service (USPS).

Following the outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, on Tuesday said he was suspending the initiatives until after the election.

