Truck rams 4 vehicles, kills 16 supporters of Zamfara gov, Matawalle

Zamfara State government has declared three days of mourning after sixteen supporters of Governor Bello Matawalle were killed in a road accident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when a truck lost control in heavy rain and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Governor Bello Matawalle, they said.

It occurred at Tsafe, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the state capital Gusau.

“Sixteen people were killed in the crash” and several were taken to hospital for treatment, road safety official Yassar Shehu told AFP.

Matawalle’s spokesman, Zailani Bappa, said the victims were his supporters who had been travelling to welcome him after a trip.

“The governor directed for the observance of three-day mourning in honour of the departed souls,” Bappa said in a statement.

[AFP]

