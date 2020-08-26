Vanguard Logo

Truck, car destroyed in Lagos as fire guts Access Bank building

By Bose Adelaja

A truck- laden with diesel and a stationary car, was reportedly destroyed, Wednesday, when fire gutted a branch of Access Bank in Lagos.

Although there was no loss of life, the truck with number plate AKD 637 XP, laden  33,000 litres of diesel and the car with number plate AKD 234 FA, were reportedly ravaged by the inferno.

The bank is located on Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has since confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that the tanker was dispensing petroleum products for the use of generating sets in the bank premises when it inadvertently caught fire which degenerated and extended to one of the stationary cars within the premises.

However, the combined intervention of the emergency responders (LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, Lagos Fire service, UBA Fire Service, and Federal Fre Service were able to quench the fire and stop it from escalating further.

As at press time, damping down ongoing at the scene.

