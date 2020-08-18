Tribunal Ruling: ‘No cause for alarm’, Kieribo tells Bayelsa Youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) stalwart in Bayelsa State and Majority Leader of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (3rd Assembly), Hon. Kieribo Wisdom has called on Bayelsans, especially the youths not to be troubled by the recent tribunal ruling nullifying the election of Governor Douye Diri.

Kieribo said that the call was necessitated by reactions following the recent court pronouncement in the state.

He urged the youths and the people of the state to remain calm, adding that there was no cause for alarm, as Governor Douye Diri was still in charge.

The youth leader added that the declaration did not affect governance in any way because His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri was still in charge of affairs of the state, and was not ruffled in any way.

“I want to charge our people to remain law-abiding and supportive of the God-ordained Governor of Bayelsa State because there is no reason whatsoever to panic.”

Governor Diri has since appealed the election tribunal declaration and he’s focused doing the business of transforming and empowering our people,” Kieribo said.

He further maintained that God is not an author of confusion and that the good work he has done for Bayelsans by enthroning Governor Douye Diri, the people’s choicest Governor for a time and season like this, can not be changed nor altered, adding, “In God We Trust.”

VANGUARD

