By Bashir Bello

KANO – A boy, identified as Muhammad, allegedly locked up for seven years in Mariri area of Kano State by his stepmother has been rescued.

It was gathered from a reliable source that the boy who was starved for years, no food or water feed on his faeces and urine.

