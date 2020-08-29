Transportation varsity: Construction begins in September- Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Daura- Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said construction work at the Transportation University, Daura, Katsina state would commence by September this year

The Minister made the pledge yesterday during a courtesy call on the governor of Katsina state, Mallam Aminu Massari at the Government House, Katsina.

According to him, ” Construction work will commence in September. What they are doing now is clearing. They have promised to build a primary school and a secondary school in the university. This university is a donation by the Chinese government through the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC. The Teachnigue, Engineering, and Marketing, TEAM, has also accepted to do the consultancy job.”

Amaechi, had earlier, shortly after inspecting the project site, also paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farooq Umar, where told the traditional ruler that the university was not part of the railway contract but was donated to the federal government by the Chinese government free of charge.

“We are here on the assignment of the ministry of transportation. The President wanted to know the status of the university that he performed it’s groundbreaking. S, we decided to come today with CCECC and TEAM.

“Having done that, let me also thank the CCECC for accepting to construct the university free of charge. It is not part of the railway contract. We spoke with CCECC and told them to train Nigerians who will take over from them in the area of technology and they agreed.

“All Nigerians from all parts of the country are entitled to come here for studies. Those who will teach are not only going to come from Daura, they will come from all parts of the country.

“So, we agreed with CCECC to build the University , and we chosed Daura. We believe that the school would be completed next year hopefully, and then we can start studies,” he noted.

Responding, Katsina state governor, Mallam Aminu Massari, thanked the minister for citing the university in Daura, assuring that the state government would ensure that cordial relationship exists between it and the construction company.

Amaechi was accompanied on the inspection project by top ministries officials and management staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC.

Vanguard

