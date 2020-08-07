Trademore prays court to order EFCC to unseal its properties in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

Trademore International Holding Ltd, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to unseal properties belonging to it.

It would be recalled that operatives of the agency had sometime in July this year sealed off Trademore company over alleged links to a former governor of Abia State.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that the property under dispute has no direct links to the former governor, it was gathered that the estates located in Abia State, had remained sealed till date.

Trademore had taken the anti-graft agency to court challenging the sealing of its building and asking that it be unsealed, in a suit marked “FHC/ABJ/CS/696/2020”, a copy of which was made available to journalists.

In an Ex Parte order granted July 20, 2020 by Justice I. E. Ekwo, the court restrained the EFCC and its agents from further interrogating, harassing or arresting Trademore boss or any other staff of the company pending final determination of the suit.

A copy of the Ex Parte Order was addressed to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC by the Court after counsel to the plaintiff (Trademore), N. J. Kalu, Esq., alleged that the defendant (EFCC) had refused service.

Amongst other prayers, the plaintiff (Trademore) is asking the Court for an order declaring that the defendant unlawfully trespassed into the plaintiff estates located within Abia State which estates include Luxury apartment estate located on Akanu Ibiam Street along bank road, Umuahia, MIllenium apartment located along Finbars Street Umuahia, Ogwumabiri event centre located along Okpara Square, Umuahia, Trademore estate located between Ngwu (Bende L.GA) and Ubani Ibeku (Umuahia North LGA).

Others are declaring the sealing and taking over of the Plaintiff estates located within Abia State as unlawful and illegal, declaring that all sealed estate is owned by Trademore and notes placed on the properties be removed.

He also prayed that the agency should write a letter of apology to Trademore for the wrongful sealing and taking over possession of the properties and declaring that none of the plaintiff estate sealed and taken over by the defendant belongs to the former governor .

Meanwhile, Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers, Legal Practitioners and Notaries Public, solicitors to the Trademore’s chairman, has written a Caveat Emptor Notice to the general public published on a national daily insisting that Trademore Int’l Holding Ltd were the real owners of the property sealed by the EFCC.

