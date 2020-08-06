Tourism practitioners set to comply with SON standards on COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Mirror Committee on Tourism has said that it is set to comply with guidelines being created by Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, for organisations to keep the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at bay in their industry.

The Chairperson of the Committee and the Director General of the National Institute for Hotels and Tourism, Mrs. Chika Balogun, who stated this, said that at a difficult period like this, stakeholders in the tourism sector need to put all hands on deck to see that they pull out of the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was speaking when the working group of the Mirror Committee on Tourism and related Services met online to review the Health and Safety Measures for Tourism & Hospitality Establishments – Post Pandemic (Covid-19) resumption standards.

She stated: “Nigeria is not the only country affected but global effect and that is why SON through the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has deployed Standards for organisations to keep the virus at bay by minimizing the spread.”

Balogun further said that the draft Standards on Health & Safety Measures for Tourism & Hospitality Establishments – Post pandemic (Covid-19) resumption guidelines will help the Tourism sector pick up eventually when the lockdown is being eased off by the Government.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Standards Development, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, noted that the Tourism sector has been adversely affected by the pandemic both within Nigeria and globally, National Mirror Committee was expected to oversee a comeback by the sector through deliberations on the draft standards and the eventual implementation.

Represented by the Group Head, Service Standards; Engr. Ayoola Ololade, the Director stated that SON was ready to work with stakeholders to see the Tourism revamped by ensuring all is put in place for activities to pick when the lockdown is eased.

In a short presentation titled “Health and safety measures for Tourism and Hospitality establishments for Post Covid 19-Pandemic, Mrs. Chidinma Ewuzie the Technical Secretary to the National Mirror Committee gave the reasons for the guidelines on the reasons for this is to improve on the safety of the employers and workers and prevention of a re-occurrence of the pandemic, and to boost confidence of guests and employers and employees and to establish a monitoring control to limit the spread of a pandemic.

