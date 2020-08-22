Top 5 Best Cars with High Mileage in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Thanks to the high mileage cars being around and maintaining the budget. The following discussed are the top 5 best cars with high mileage to look after in 2020.

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

“Maruti” corresponds to mileage. Indeed, whether it is a diesel or a petrol-oriented engine, the Maruti brand’s primary function is to operate in fuel efficiency.

Features

The design of this car is actually like a lustrous liquid flow, which looks aesthetic in appearance. In the front part, it is characterized by the V-shaped grille and chrome ribbon at the bottom. To the front bumper, it is equipped with horizontal DRLs. Also, towards the side, there is a wheel arch of about 16-inch alloy wheels that adds a perfect curve to f the lower half’s doors.

Baleno comprises all premium factors that aid in boosting the comfort of the users. Regarding the interior features, it is well accompanied by all the prominent services like Bluetooth connectivity, climate control, rear parking assist, cruise control.

Safety and Efficiency

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno hosts all the major safety features like Electronic BrakeForce Distribution, Dual airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), a reminder for the driver seat belt, force limiters, and anti-theft system. The fuel efficiency of the petrol and diesel engine is about 21.4kmpl and 27.39kmpl, respectively.

2. KIA Seltos

Recently, KIA Motors Company has launched 2020 as a model year for Seltos, along with some additional features.

Features

Some of the additional new features of Seltos in 2020 are emergency stop signal, start-stop for the remote engine, rear USB charger, voice features commanding by the activation of “Hello Kia” and UVO smartwatch app connectivity. The car users can also use the sunroof corresponding to dual-tone variants. Moreover, other features like a 10.25-inch touch screen, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, heads-up display, etc. are also eye-catching.

Safety and Efficiency

Seltos offer a wide range of safety features to its users. Some of the crucial ones are six airbags, sensors corresponding to the front and rear part, 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronically stable control system. The mileage efficiency of this car is about 20.8kmpl.

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Features

The key features that correspond to the Maruti Suzuki swift are its Climate control system, electrically adjustable mirrors, Power windows, Air Conditioner. Along with that, there is a touch screen system with a reverse camera. With a spacious cabin space, this new 2020 version of Swift is more compelling.

Safety and Efficiency

Swift comes in safety features like SRS airbags, ABS with EBD, Child Lock, and Brake Assist. ABS, along with EBD, restricts the car from skidding and gives a much safer drive. Other safety features like SRS airbags, ELR seat belts can save lives in a precarious situation. It provides an average mileage of 21kmpl with an engine capacity of 1248 cc.

4. Renault Kwid

Features

Some of the notable features of Renault Kwid are its infotainment system comprising an 8-inch touch screen, a multi-info display, air conditioner operated manually, front power windows, LED DRLS, remote locking. Renault has designed Kwid in terms of five variants. These are STD, RXE, RXL, RTX, and Climber. There is a specification of a 0.8-liter engine for the last four variants, whereas the 1-liter engine is for the last three ones. Renault Kwid is a low-cost vehicle with great fuel efficiency.

Recently, base-spec RXL has been launched by Renault as a 1.0-liter variant of Kwid. This feature is equipped with both the transmission options, i.e., Automatic and Manual. In the current market, the price of other variants of Kwid has been hiked. In 2020, there is a discontinuation of Climber and RTX variants of 1-litre.

Safety and Efficiency

Safety features of Kwid include ABS with EBD, dual airbags, camera fitted along with rear parking sensors. Moreover, it also hosts the driver seat belt reminder and speed alert in its various variants. The new additional safety version is about the regulations pertaining to the safety of the pedestrian. This additional feature comes without the additional cost. On the other hand, it gives a mileage efficiency of 23 to 25.17 km per liter with 796 cc petrol engine capacity.

5. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Features

Alto 800 comprises some of the very best features of high mileage cars in 2020. These are front power windows, power steering, trim meter, ORVMs (internally adjustable), rev counter, two speakers with 2-din music system, central locking, and air conditioning services. It also provides users with suitable storage spaces in the front as well as in the back. Moreover, it can accommodate five persons comfortably.

Safety and Efficiency

The primary safety features that Alto 800 brings are the airbags for the front passengers, along with the Seat Belt pretensioner. Talking about efficiency, it provides a maximum mileage of 24.7 km per liter, which is counted as the highest in the segment. The capacity of the engine is about 796 cc.

If you are planning to buy any of the used vehicles from the list for the sake of financial maintenance, get the vehicle’s quick revs check. The significantly important report generated from the Quick Revs can provide you information to make a decision on buying. The notable errors can be identified upright from the history report.

