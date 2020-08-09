To survive in real estate, you need to reinvent yourself – Property Guru, De Joe

Kindly Share This Story:

Survival in business of any kind needs a certain strategy. In the brick and mortar business of real estate, the greatest strategy is reinvention.

This is according to the submission of Iloduba Tochukwu Joemartins, one of the notable estate developers in the lucrative Lagos property sector.

In the words of Iloduba, CEO, Joe Best Estate Development and Property Limited who is better known as De Joe, “Real estate in Nigeria has its challenges as it does anywhere in the world, but for anyone who is serious about surviving and flourishing in the business, he must devise a strategy to stay ahead of the curve.”

In his own case, providing the best standard of living condition, De Joe avows, “is what helps me to stay ahead of the curve.”

Like every other business, the property business has its challenging times. “Rather than complaining about a hard time, I simply embraced the challenges, adapt to changes and focus on what matters,” he articulates his strategy of coping with difficult times.

De Joe further adds: “That is the formula I use to reinvent myself. If there is any secret behind the success of Joe Best Estate Development and Property Limited, it is our ability to reinvent the business. Any brand at all that would go far, become ubiquitous and market-favourite must be able to reinvent itself to meet the varying demands of time. That is what we do.”

Far from being a braggart, he points out his testament – a soon-to-be-completed estate currently in the finishing stage, a feat achieved in a period that is globally acknowledged as one of the most challenging years in recent human memory.

“There will always be challenges, but none of these should render a good real estate developer idle. In boom or bust, you must have a strategy that keeps you going,” De Joe says.

Vanguard

