Tinubu urges immortalisation of former US Ambassador, Walter Carrington

Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has called for the immortalisation of former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

Tinubu made the call in a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, which was made available to Newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

Carrington who was also U.S Ambassador to Senegal, died on Tuesday at the age 90.

In his tribute to the late diplomat, Tinubu described Carrington as a citizen of one nation and son of two.

The former governor of Lagos State said that the laudable ideals for which the departed Carrington stood must be honoured.

He noted that the late ambassador was a bridge between Africa and the African-American.

“To forget him would be a shameless act like forgetting one’s older brother. Let us honour him. His name shall take its rightful and good place in the annals of this nation.

“The principled manner in which he lived should be taught to our children.

“Let us continue his legacy by expanding and strengthening that bridge, for the benefit of our race,” he said.

The APC national leader commended the late ambassador for his struggle for democracy in Nigeria and for lending himself to the fight against repressive government in Nigeria.

According to him, late Carrington may have been the citizen of one country, but he was surely the brave and passionate son of two nations.

“He openly and unconditionally championed the advent of democratic freedom and constitutional governance in the country.

“He was an outstanding example of courage amidst humility and intellect, teamed with compassion,” he said.

Tinubu described Carrington as a proud and noble black man who stood up for his convictions.

“He lived with us during a troubled and uncertain time.

“We were in the clutches of an epic battle between democracy and dictatorship, between freedom and oppression, and between enlightened progress and authoritarian reaction.

“He could have maintained a diplomatic distance and acted cosily with the Abacha regime.

“His life would have been less difficult and safer. But he eschewed personal comfort for the higher prize of a greater mission.

“Ambassador Carrington has gone to be with God, but before he left, he taught us by example, what it means to be pan-Africanist.

“Now we must follow. Well-done Ambassador Carrington. Extremely well-done,” he said.

Tinubu extended his condolences to Carrington’s wife, Arese, adding that she was such a wonderful partner to the diplomat.

He prayed to God to give her the solace and comfort that could come only from God’s hand.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

