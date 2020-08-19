Three rescued unhurt in Lagos auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Three occupants of a salon car were, reportedly rescued unhurt Wednesday, during an auto crash involving a truck and a Pontiac Vibe in Iyana-Isolo area of Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 1.57 pm when the truck laden with a twain 20ft containers was said to have collided with the unregistered salon car painted in Red colour when the car was trying to avoid running into some pick and drop commercial buses underneath the bridge.

However, the three male adults in the car including the driver were lucky to be rescued unhurt by bystanders although the aftermath of the auto crash led to the car bonnet being seriously damaged.

However, no casualty was recorded at the scene which has disrupted the free flow of traffic on the axis.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi-Oke- Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said officials of Lagos State Transport Management Authority LASTMA, Lagos State Neighborhood Corps LSNC, and The Nigerian Police Force were on the ground.

As at 2.38 pm, he said the accident truck has been driven off to Ilasamaja Police Division while arrangements were ongoing to move the accident car to the same Police Station.

