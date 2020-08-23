Three feared dead as Police, Shi’ites clash in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shiites have claimed that a clash between them and the police on Saturday had claimed the lives of three.

Ibrahim Musa, President Media forum of the IMN (Shiites), said a combined force of armed (police) men and thugs violently attacked members of the Movement who were conducting the Ashura mourning session in Kaduna.

“Today, Saturday evening, at Hayin Bello neighborhood, a team of policemen attacked a gathering of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria holding the annual Ashura mourning commemorating the brutal assassination of Imam Husein, the Grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S) and killed 3 persons instantly.”

“Those killed are: Abubakar Talle, Ali Rigasa, and an unnamed person, with many people injured by gunshots,” he said.

He alleged that vehicles of those who attended the mourning session were vandalized, while a police vehicle caught fire after it fell into a gutter, resulting in the burning of a house close to it.

“This year’s Ashura mourning started on Thursday 20/08/2020 coinciding with the beginning of new Islamic calendar 1442 in two other neighborhoods peacefully and is scheduled to culminate on the tenth of Muharram next week,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

