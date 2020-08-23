Three feared dead as Police, Shi’ites clash in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo
Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shiites have claimed that a clash between them and the police on Saturday had claimed the lives of three.
Ibrahim Musa, President Media forum of the IMN (Shiites), said a combined force of armed (police) men and thugs violently attacked members of the Movement who were conducting the Ashura mourning session in Kaduna.
“Today, Saturday evening, at Hayin Bello neighborhood, a team of policemen attacked a gathering of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria holding the annual Ashura mourning commemorating the brutal assassination of Imam Husein, the Grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S) and killed 3 persons instantly.”
“Those killed are: Abubakar Talle, Ali Rigasa, and an unnamed person, with many people injured by gunshots,” he said.
He alleged that vehicles of those who attended the mourning session were vandalized, while a police vehicle caught fire after it fell into a gutter, resulting in the burning of a house close to it.
“This year’s Ashura mourning started on Thursday 20/08/2020 coinciding with the beginning of new Islamic calendar 1442 in two other neighborhoods peacefully and is scheduled to culminate on the tenth of Muharram next week,” he said.