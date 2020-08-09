Thousands of youths, women endorse Obaseki for second term

Kindly Share This Story:

There is palpable fear in the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as thousands of youths and women from the 18 local government areas of the state, at the weekend, declared their support for the reelection bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu.

They said the endorsement was on the back of the governor’s sterling performance across all sectors of the state, which has translated into improved livelihood and wellbeing of the majority of Edo people.

The women and youth group under the aegis of Mandate for Progressive Edo, praised Obaseki for his performance in the first term, adding: “Governor Obaseki deserves a second term to consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the area of infrastructure particularly road construction, rehabilitation of schools, healthcare delivery and job creation.”

ALSO READ:

Chairman of the group, Festus Edosa, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted: “The Governor has touched the lives of a majority of Edo people, hence, his reelection cannot be determined by the wishes and desires of one man or group of selfish politicians but by the generality of Edo people, whose lives have been transformed by his visionary and pragmatic leadership style.”

He continued: “As a group of over 7, 000 members, comprising youths and women from different wards and units across the 18 local government areas of the state, we are impressed with the governor’s performance in his first three years and eight months in office. We are determined to ensure the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki, come September 19, 2020, to ensure consolidation on the numerous projects of his administration.

“This election is not about party but personality; it is a choice between good and bad, progress and underdevelopment; it is about a man of integrity who, through his developmental projects, has earned the trust of the majority of the people and another man who is facing trial for N700 million fraud. Edo people are no fools; come September 19, we shall make our choice.”

On her part, Grace Amenaghawon, who spoke on behalf of the women, noted: “Obaseki is also gender-friendly and that is why women are given their rightful position in politics and governance; I urge you all to turn out en masse and ensure that the governor is re-elected because he deserves it.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: