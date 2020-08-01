The Elevation Church holds virtual conferences for kids, teenagers

Kindly Share This Story:

Frontline non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC), is set to equip teenagers with requisite skills and capacity through its annual teen conference, ‘Navigate’.

Themed “STAND”, this year’s conference is free, solely online and will kick-off on Saturday 1st August at 4pm with a pre-conference online party.

The main conference comprising of plenaries, issue-based breakout sessions, parents’ breakout sessions and over 18 vocational skills classes such as graphics design, baking, music production, writing, cinematography, French for beginners, web design, animation, entrepreneurship and many more, will hold at 4pm each day from Saturday 8th to Saturday 29th August and thereafter culminate on Sunday 30th August. Registration and further information can be obtained at www.elevationng.org/navigate.

Similarly, children 12 years and younger are not left out as TEC has put together a virtual Vacation Bible School (VBS) which will run from Wednesday 5th to Friday 7th August from 10am to 1pm daily.

READ ALSO: The Elevation Church lends support in wake of coronavirus

This edition is themed “Breakout: Escape from Ordinary to Extraordinary” and is poised to teach children solid Christian principles to guide them through life and aim for excellence in everything they do. This is also a free event and parents can register their wards at www.elevationng.org/vbs.

According to Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor and founder of TEC, “The global pandemic – COVID-19 – has been a major disruptor for everyone regardless of age. For the younger generation, we have particularly observed disruption in schoolwork, exams and other progressive plans; holidays for some, and work experience opportunities for others.”

He pointed out that the programmes set aside for the Navigate Conference have been specifically designed to manage some of these challenges.

“The programmes will help harness their inner strengths, build new skills, stand for positive influence and be change agents in their respective spaces. They are also some of the ways the church has continued to keep alive our commitment to make positive social impact across all demographics, despite the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

The Elevation Church has been set up by God to develop members to be witnesses for Christ and empower them to achieve the highest levels of distinction and greatness in life. At TEC, greatness means service. The Elevation Church was founded by Pastor Godman Akinlabi in October 2010.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: