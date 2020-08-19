The door wherein lies your power!

Kindly Share This Story:

BY ISMAILA BALOGUN

The dictionary defined a door as a “hinged, sliding or revolving barrier at the entrance to a building, room, vehicle or framework of a cupboard”.

This is what most people know as the door and we see the role of a door more as a protective object or equipment rather than some other things.

Metaphorically, the word “door” means much more than a physical object. It connotes so many meanings to so many people and the way we see it, use it and act on it greatly determines the outcome of decisions we makein our daily lives. Hardly can man achieve positive outcomes in his quest for success without an open door.

Despite this valuable role it plays in our lives, the door is most often banged behind the user after entering the intended place or exiting it after use. Even when the door makes noise after it has been damaged, the user or ownerhas at his discretion the decision to make whether it should show sympathy by carrying out repairs immediately or postpone such repairs at his or her convenience. At times, it is forcefully opened either when the occupant of the place is in danger or when an intruder wants to carry out a criminal or sinister motive.

Let us first look at the door that we are all used to. As a protective object when it is properly installed, it goes a long way to keep the mind of the user or occupant at “rest”. The person or article behind the door feels safe. Beginning from the home, when families close the door behind them, they are reasonably sure that no outsider or other member of the same family without authorization can or should open it without permission. A good example ischildren and their parents (and vice versa) including the siblings of opposite sex. The same applies to guests or extended family members such as in-laws, cousins, nephews, our children’s friends and neighbours. If you have to open the door to go in, you are expected to knock and obtain permission before entry. The exception is usually between couples, siblings of the same sex, mothers and their daughters or daughter’sin-law.

The same principles in the example above applies to offices, stores, warehouses and other places where valuable items or properties are kept. Intruders or unauthorized persons that attempt to open the door without permission are treated as violators and could be charged for theft or attempted theft and punished if found guilty. The above scenario applies to physical doors.

Metaphorically however, the “door” is much more than what I have narrated above. For example, people use the phrase “when one door closes, another one opens”, “the door to a man’s heart is through his stomach”, “the door to a woman’s heart is love, affection, care, security” etc. The “doors” I am referring toin these cases are not physical objects. They are what I call invincible doors. The said doors could be knocked, opened and entered through in a virtual manner even when the person is thousands of miles away from them. To achieve these, the human mind must be activated for the person to either act (open the door) or refuse to act. Most often, the mind would have processed the issues before the action. Some other times, the mind is torn between whether to act or not depending on its perceived benefits or consequences after it may have been opened. So, communication, either verbal or written must come to play between the parties unlike when the door handle of a physical door must be held before it could be opened. In this case both parties or group are involved in the communication unlike the physical door where only one party (human being) makes the decision and takes the action sometimes without the consent of the other (the physical door).

What comes out of the action when the invincible door is opened depends often on the amount of work (thought processes) that was carried out before “entry”. The more thought that is put in, the more likelihood that the person must have given time, resources, energy, etc. to it prior to the action of opening the door. Same with the person at the other end before “opening” the door.

For example, an investor that wishes to meet with the Governor of a state for an important business proposal would not just go to the government house, knock at the door and expect to go in. Most often, the “door” that he has to knock and get opened for him is not the “hinged, sliding or revolving barrier at the entrance to the building or office”. The door in reference here is the permission or otherwise that the Governor could or has to give. When the Governor eventually decides to give his consent, the parties may not necessarily have to meet in an office behind a physical door. Their meeting could be through the invincible door. They could do this through virtual communication such as phone call, SMS, chats, letters or conference call and if properly handled, the door is opened with approval even when there was no face-to-face interaction.

How could the businessman have done this or gotten to this level? Right from the time heconceives the idea, his mind starts thinking of how the invincible door could be knocked andopened for him. This could include identifying people he thinks or knows are close to the Governor and could influence him. The process could be long, slow, fast or short depending on the amount of leverage the influenceror middleman has on the Governor. Among probable influencers are his spouse, old classmates, members of the inner cabinet (cabal), his concubine, his mother, his former teacher and so on.

In life, you do not always need to knock at a physical door before you “enter’, before you make progress or before you are accorded a significant recognition. Your self-worth, your character, your integrity, good name, the goodwill you have among individuals or a group could serve to open the door, the unseen, non-physical door for you. Some doors are there but neither can you see nor touch them. However,you can enter if you allow your mind to take you through the right path and right processes. For example, you sometimes do not need a physical door to secure express or timely approval of your annual leave, promotion or trip to overseas. If you possess the above attributes and have your boss’ listening ear because of your hard work, loyalty and trust, he will most likely give these approvals without you walking through the hinged door into his office. A suitor does not have to physically touch the partner’s door before it is opened. The invincible door is there to do the magic if he knows how to use it. Do the needful such as care, love, affection and she will keep the door of her heart intact and open it for you when you least expected.

A wife does not always need to knock at the physical door of her husband before it is opened. As important as the physical door in their house is, it is used occasionally unlike the emotional, invincible door that is constantly alive, doing its work in their hearts even when they are thousand kilometers apart. For those truly in love, these doors are kept open 24/7 and the more they are open the more love radiates between them. The door is carried about everywhere, even in places of worship, work, schools, markets, in transit and what have you. You can’t do that with the physical door in the home. The door that is neither seen nor touchable can be knocked and will most often be opened if she does either or some of the following: demonstrate fidelity, respect, concern for his belly, his health, his career and very importantly when things are not going on well with his resources or well-being and she shows understanding. He appreciates all these and is ready to open the door for her as often as possible.

What about those who dine and wine with Kings, Presidents, Army Generals? Not all those who seek their attention need to knock straight at the doors before such doors, fortified with security, are opened. To such highly placed people, there are no physical doors for you to knock. Who you are, what you are, your loyalty, your dedication to duty, the trust he has in you, how safe he is with you, the value you add to his life, roles and responsibilities, your ability to keep his secrets secret, your character, among others are the factors that determine your nearness to him and how long this nearness can be maintained. It is not which physical door you knocked, not how hard the door is knocked or how desperate you are to meet with him.

Sometimes a child does not require hanging on the parents’ door for hours knocking before s/he secures their attention. A child that is obedient and humble to his or her dad or whose conduct makes the mom proud of him or her would most likely get what s/he desires than the child that is disrespectful, disobedientand dishonest even if he knocks at their physical door a thousand and one times.

It therefore goes to say that it is the man, the woman, the child, the servant, the wife, etc. that learns the art of knocking at the virtual or invincible door, not just the physical door that most likely gets the door open and comes out with satisfying results.

However, getting inside is not always the end of the journey. More virtual doors still need to be opened even when you have entered through the initial door. You need to learn the art of not only opening but staying in after you must have entered and sitting face-to-face with your host. Why? Just like almost every physical door, the mere fact that you have entered and sitting face-to-face with your host does not guarantee that you will get what you wanted while in there.

In both (physical and virtual), the other person would sometimes need to evaluate a couple of things before he obliges you with your mission. Here begins another journey of applying your skill in the art of knocking and opening another set of doors for you to achieve result. Here there is no physical door between both of you. He may have to consider timing, resources, security, quality and or quantity of what he wants to part away or oblige you and a host of other consideration. He might also want to review the process you went through knocking at the door/s. Were they through the right channels?Was an appropriate means of communication used? How desperate were you? Were you patient?Do you have integrity?etc. All these may count when a final decision is being made by him and the outcome could be positive or negative.

The invincible door therefore stands tall in either providing ease of entry and positive outcome into a man’s life or being a source of difficulty in attaining his goal. This happens in man’s everyday life. This happens in a man’s quest for success: career achievement, marriage, political leadership, financial emancipation and lots more. Millions of people have had their dreams crushed due to their inability to master the art of knocking at the right door in the right way, right time and with the right people while million others have gotten doors opened with little efforts when they allow their mind to guide them in the process of attempting to knock for a door to open.

It suffices to note that much as man’s invincible door is important and plays significant role in defining hissuccess or failure, there is the larger than life door that is beyond human control, human comprehension and understanding. It is the ultimate and perfect door that humans don’t see. It is the door only God has the power to open or shut. It is the door to heaven.How are we expected to knock and get these doors open? Our creator, the ultimate maker of the heavens and earth has provided us strict guidelines to follow for the door to heaven to open and when these guidelines are disobeyed, an unfriendly door is waiting to open at the person’s peril. And that is hell that is said to be laden with thorns and blazing fire.

In Islam, the guidelines are 5 and are called“The 5Pillars of Islam”:Statement of Shahada (belief in the ONENESS of ALLAH), Salat (compulsory worship which involves praying 5 times daily), Zakat (giving alms and helping the poor), Ramadan fast and Pilgrimage to Mecca.Christianity has the 10 Commandments.Both Islamic and the Christian guidelines are the doors God has commanded us to knock and if properly knocked according to His injunction, the doors of heaven are assured.

Remember, these are not physical doors, they are invincible and must be knocked with care, obedience, consistency and faith in the Creator who has the absolute authority to grant His favour on that last day. To achieve this, we have to learn the art of opening the unseen door that has no opportunity for gate-crashing, shut-cuts, bribery or other unholy actions. You either keep to the rules or are left to drown in the deep sea of oblivion.

When you keep to God’s rules, the door keeps opening unending. Herein lies the power of the “door”in human life on earth and beyond particularly the ultimate unseen, invincibledoor of heaven or hell. Make no mistake, the Lord that maketh the door holds the key to its use and thus has the authority to open it for whomsoever He wills depending on how well we submitted to HIS will while on earth. I pray you and I belong to this group in this world and in the hereafter. But we need to work for it because GOD does not attach sentiment to HIS decision on which door HE would open to anyone of us!!!

We must always appreciate the power of the unseen, invincible door whether that of human or that of our Creator. We must always be conscious of it and find ways to open it without hurting it. It will not complain but it could make or mar a man’s quest for success or prosperity if not properly managed. It has unassuming power. We must therefore never underrate the power of the door, be it the physical or the invincible.

* Balogun is a Makurdi based public affairs analyst

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: