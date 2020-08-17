Tell surprises Zulum with Nigeria’s Governor of the Year award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI— Tell Magazine, on Monday, surprised Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, with Nigeria’s Governor of the Year 2020 Award, for courage in leadership.

President and Editor-in-Chief, Tell Communications, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, led a delegation to Maiduguri to present both a letter of the nomination and the award itself.

In the company of Tell’s Chief Operating Officer, Dejo Oyawale, and Executive Editor, Wola Adeyemo, Mr. Igiebor entered Maiduguri on Sunday, without Zulum’s knowledge and requested to take advantage of a public presentation of a compendium of media reports on the governor, which had been publicised in advance.

ALSO READ:

The event was well attended at the multipurpose hall of the government house in Maiduguri.

Our correspondent reports that it was the first time a major media establishment in Nigeria would follow a governor to his state and present such an award.

Tell, one of Nigeria’s oldest surviving news magazines, was first published on April 15, 1991.

In his remark before presenting Tell’s award to governor Zulum, Mr Nosa Igebor, the 68-year-old veteran journalist, said Governor Zulum had remained consistent in his demonstration of unconventional courage in serving Borno people, since May 29.

His words: “Leadership entails courage, commitment to the ideals of selfless service and unwavering dedication to pursue the service for the benefits of the people you lead and serve.

“Since your assumption of office as governor, you have consistently demonstrated these sterling qualities of leadership.”

Governor Zulum, in response, expressed appreciation to the management of Tell Communications, saying he considered the award a challenge to do more.

Zulum described Igiebor as one of the veteran journalists who fought for Nigeria’s return to democracy in the 90s, despite arrests and detention, and has been holding leaders accountable, through his 43 years of journalism..

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: